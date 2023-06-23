Shakib’s look from ‘Priyotoma’ creates a hype

An octogenarian clad in white pajama and panjabi. The pajama is stained here and there. He has a pale and pensive face. You cannot quite recognise him in first glance but he does seem familiar. Later, you realise this old man with long gray hair is none other than Shakib Khan.

This actor has never been seen in such a look during his long career of almost two decades. His fans and co-workers were stunned to see him in this avatar for the first time. This look from the film ‘Priyotoma’ went viral on social media as soon as it was released this Tuesday evening.

Director of the film Himel Ashraf said he was in a bit of dilemma regarding the part in the film, where Shakib is an elderly man. And the reason was that Shakib Khan had never been spotted in this sort of look before. Plus, there were doubts whether Shakib Khan would agree to this six-seven minute-long part or not.