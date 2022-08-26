Incredible portrayal of credible looks in ‘Karagar’

‘Karagar’, the latest directorial of Syed Ahmed Shawki, has captivated movie lovers home and abroad. The incredibly credible looks of the characters in this web series is being discussed the most.

When director Syed Ahmed Shawki first shared his thoughts on crafting the look of a 250-year old mysterious inmate with Atia Rahman, she had asked in a somewhat quizzical voice, how it will be believable to the audience.

Shawki in his usual attitude replied, that responsibility relies not on him rather on Atia herself. In that very moment, Atia realised that a makeup expert had quite a lot to contribute in this project.

Before the cryptic character of the captive in the story, told from the perspective of masterly director Shawki, came to life with Chanchal Chowdhury’s amazing acting, the appearance had been shaped in the skilled hands of Atia Rahman, the only female makeover expert in the Bangladeshi film industry.