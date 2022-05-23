Cobra Kai and balance, an underrated chemistry

What helped Daniel prior to the tournament was Sensei Myagi’s wise teachings, that “karate is for defence only” and “life like Karate should have a balance to it”. On the other hand, Johnny Lawrence’s young mind was corrupted by the vicious teachings of his cruel martial arts instructor, Sensei John Kreese. Kreese’s single philosophy of “Strike first, strike hard, no mercy” twisted the actual teachings of what karate really represents.

However, the showrunners of Cobra Kai tried to take a different approach in telling the present day ongoing stories of Daniel and Johnny. The first of them is telling the story from Johnny Lawrence’s point of view instead of Daniel’s. Earlier in the 80s, Lawrence was the typical high school bully who victimised others but now we are seeing a different side of him. The writers gave us a glimpse of his childhood and the reasons why he ended up into what he became. Worse for Johnny, his past rival Daniel is now a successful car owner, running an entire dealership company of his own (named ‘Larusso Auto Group’) while Johnny himself has become a mere drunkard who wastes his life drinking and doing petty small jobs to make a living. This increases Johnny’s resentment towards Daniel even more and in his mind, Daniel is the reason Johnny’s life went downhill ever since the tournament. Johnny is completely incapable of seeing that Daniel reached where he is because of his hard work. Instead of blaming himself, he likes to blame others for his failures. His initial re-opening of Cobra Kai was also done to spite Daniel and not to help students learn karate.

And adult Daniel, after seeing Cobra Kai reinstated, began having PTSD issues of how he was harassed and treated poorly by Cobra Kai gangs in his early teens, which goes on to show adult Daniel still has resentment towards his former enemy dojo Daniel, being a successful, influential rich man now, did everything in his power to shut down Cobra Kai at the very beginning of the show. All of this re-escalated the rivalry between them. So in a way, the writers are also trying to show Daniel has his flaws too.