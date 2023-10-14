Pori Moni must get admitted to hospital immediately, says physician

Following a two-year gap, actress Pori Moni resumed shooting of a film, ‘Dodor Golpo’. Though the shooting was scheduled to end at a stretch, the actress was admitted to the hospital after five days.
Pori Moni is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. From there, she has posted a video with her 14-month-old son.
In the caption of that 3.45-minute video Pori Moni wrote, ‘Peace of my life! I’m blessed to have you, Alhamdulillah. Had to be admitted to the hospital with a sudden fever. Pray for me.” She also added a heart emoji with the caption.
It was learned that Pori Moni has been feeling unwell for several days. Despite that, she took part in shooting of a movie. She returned home from shooting at 11:45pm last Wednesday. Upon returning home, she found out that her blood pressure was very low. And she felt worse in the morning.
She rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning by consulting the physician. After completing all the tests the physician said that she must get admitted to the hospital for her blood pressure was critically low and the body temperature was high as well.
Pori Moni said, “I was feeling unwell for the last couple of days but I kept ignoring it. On Wednesday, the body couldn’t take it anymore. I was feeling dizzy also. The condition worsened so much that my vision was blurred. I had a shooting schedule on the next day after lunch.”
“So I thought of seeing a physician before going for shooting. Once I reached the hospital the physician said that the blood pressure was very low. It’s risky to even continue with normal movement in this condition, let alone shooting.”
“Despite eating all sorts of food, I couldn’t get the pressure level to increase. The physician gave strict instructions to rest. So, I didn’t take the risk either. I have shooting scheduled outside of Dhaka after two days. I feel bad for the whole unit, since the shooting got suspended because of me,” she added.
The video posted from the hospital shows Pari Moni in the hospital bed. The actress’s son Rajya is with her in the picture. Within 18 hours, the post attracted more than 83 thousand reactions and about 575,000 views.