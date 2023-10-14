Pori Moni must get admitted to hospital immediately, says physician

Following a two-year gap, actress Pori Moni resumed shooting of a film, ‘Dodor Golpo’. Though the shooting was scheduled to end at a stretch, the actress was admitted to the hospital after five days.

Pori Moni is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. From there, she has posted a video with her 14-month-old son.

In the caption of that 3.45-minute video Pori Moni wrote, ‘Peace of my life! I’m blessed to have you, Alhamdulillah. Had to be admitted to the hospital with a sudden fever. Pray for me.” She also added a heart emoji with the caption.