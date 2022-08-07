New soundtrack ‘Aat Ta Baje Deri Korish Na’ released from ‘Hawa’

Soulfully sung by Basudeb Das Baul, a renowned Bengali Baul singer and musician from Bolpur in Birbhum district of India’s West Bengal, the song is a traditional folk song which was collected and remastered for the film.

Sharing the song, ‘Hawa’ director Mejbaur Rahman Sumon wrote on his Facebook wall, “The song is an old song that aged well and Basudeb Das Baul has been singing the song since his youth. I heard this song about five or six years back.”

“We used to listen to this song a lot while writing the script for ‘Hawa.’ It can be said that Hawa's screenplay was written while listening to this song. Emon Chowdhury arranged the music for this track,” he added further.