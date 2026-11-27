National Film Award-winning filmmaker Matia Banu Shuku, dies at 56
National Film Award-winning playwright, director and producer Matia Banu Shuku has passed away. (Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un). She breathed her last at around midnight today, Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dhaka. She was 56.
Cultural activist Ershadul Haque confirmed the news of her death to Prothom Alo on behalf of the family. He said Matia Banu Shuku had been moved from the intensive care unit (ICU) to palliative care after her physical condition deteriorated severely. She died there later.
Matia Banu Shuku had been suffering from cancer for a long time. She also had kidney complications. Her condition deteriorated on 21 November, and she was taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Dhaka.
By then, the cancer had spread throughout her body, and she required a large amount of oxygen. She needed between 15 and 20 litres of oxygen per minute. As her condition was critical, physicians had also discussed her further treatment and life support.
Matia Banu Shuku was the eldest daughter of language movement veteran Abdul Matin. She was married to filmmaker Nurul Alam Atique. She had been involved in making television dramas and films for more than two decades.
Through her work as a playwright and director, she explored various aspects of middle-class life, relationships and social realities.
Her notable works include telefilms and television serials such as ‘Gollachhut’, ‘Jekhane Shimanto Tomar’ and ‘Progya Paromita’. ‘To-Let’ and ‘Ekta Kinle Arekta Free’ are also among her notable works.
Her distinctive approach to filmmaking and storytelling earned her a separate identity in the television drama industry.
Matia Banu Shuku also made significant contributions as a film producer. In 2021, she won the National Film Award as a producer of ‘Laal Moroger Jhuti’, directed by Nurul Alam Atique.
She had been receiving treatment for a long time. The family faced financial difficulties in meeting the cost of her treatment. Her husband, Nurul Alam Atique, had therefore sought assistance from colleagues, well-wishers and the government.
Recently, an initiative had been taken to broadcast Dubshatar, a film directed by Nurul Alam Atique, specially on Channel i on 28 November to raise funds for her treatment. All advertising revenue from the special screening was to be spent on her medical expenses.
However, the acclaimed filmmaker passed away before the initiative could take place.