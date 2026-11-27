Matia Banu Shuku had been suffering from cancer for a long time. She also had kidney complications. Her condition deteriorated on 21 November, and she was taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Dhaka.

By then, the cancer had spread throughout her body, and she required a large amount of oxygen. She needed between 15 and 20 litres of oxygen per minute. As her condition was critical, physicians had also discussed her further treatment and life support.

Matia Banu Shuku was the eldest daughter of language movement veteran Abdul Matin. She was married to filmmaker Nurul Alam Atique. She had been involved in making television dramas and films for more than two decades.