Benedict Cumberbatch hints at Doctor Strange's return next year

Hollywood star Benedict Cumberbatch recently hinted at his return as Doctor Strange in a new MCU film next year. According to a US-based media outlet, Cumberbatch said while being a guest in the JW3 Speaker Series, "There are some Marvel capers in the making next year."

It's unclear whether Cumberbatch was referring to a standalone Doctor Strange sequel or an appearance in another MCU film, such as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which was recently delayed, as per the media outlet.