Stars assemble for Oscars as 'Anora', 'Conclave' vie for top prize

The red carpet has been rolled out, the champagne is on ice, and Hollywood is ready to crown the year's best movie, with joint favorites 'Anora' and 'Conclave' seemingly poised for a tense showdown at Sunday's Oscars.

A twisty awards season rocked by Los Angeles wildfires and a racist tweet scandal reaches its climax with the 97th Academy Awards gala, hosted by Conan O'Brien, kicking off at 4:00 pm (0000 GMT Monday).

As stars make the final adjustments to their gowns and tuxedos, the race for Hollywood's grandest prize is too close to call, with two wildly different films seen as frontrunners for best picture.

"There will be real tension," said Rotten Tomatoes awards editor Jacqueline Coley. "I would say if 'Conclave' doesn't win, it's definitely going to be 'Anora'.

"Both sides are feeling more nervous than confident... that should be an indicator that this is really a nail-biter," The Hollywood Reporter's awards expert Scott Feinberg told AFP.