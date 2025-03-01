Who will win the Oscar? The 10 best picture nominees

Sean Baker's sex worker tragicomedy 'Anora' is an almost universally admired movie about class, capitalism and Cinderella dreams, from a filmmaker's filmmaker.

Last May, it became the first US movie to win the Cannes festival's top prize since 2011. But the long path to Oscars success back home was far from assured.

'Anora' left January's Golden Globes empty-handed, before re-emerging as the year's frontrunner by sweeping key awards from Hollywood's producers, directors, writers and critics.