Bryan Cranston clarifies he is not retiring, but taking break in 2026

American actor Bryan Cranston took to Instagram on Saturday, to clarify that he is not completely retiring from acting, despite his statement that he wants to take a break when he turns 70 in 2026.

The 'Godzilla' actor shared a string of pictures with his wife, Robin Dearden. He captioned the post, “Hey everyone, I hope this little message finds you well. Some news came out that wasn't entirely clear...even to me.”

“So I wanted to set the record straight. I am not retiring. What I am going to do is hit the pause button for a year after I reach my 70th birthday in 2026. Holy crap - 70!” he continued.