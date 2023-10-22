Meryl Streep, Don Gummer secretly divorced six years ago

Meryl Streep and her husband Don Gummer have been secretly separated for six years after tying the knot in 1978. The Oscar winner, 74, and the acclaimed sculptor, 76, have been apart for more than six years.

A spokesperson for the beloved star told a media outlet, "Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart."

The news may come as a surprise given that the actress was photographed wearing her wedding band Saturday at the Princesa de Asturias Awards 2023. They were last spotted together at the 2018 Academy Awards.