SRK grooves with Deepika in latest party anthem

'King Khan' has arrived with yet another song that will make us 'jhoom' all day long.

'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', the second track from the upcoming action-thriller film 'Pathaan' is finally out for the public just in time to become a rage at Christmas and New Year parties ahead.

The 'Swades' actor took to Instagram to announce the party anthem's release by posting some lyrics from the tune. "#JhoomeJoPathaan song out now," he wrote.

Fans went into a frenzy at the announcement, taking to the comment section and posing fire emojis and heart emojis supporting the song.