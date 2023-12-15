Busy Jaya wants a break…

Jaya Ahsan had to travel several states of India for more than a month. If she’s in Kolkata today, she would be in Goa tomorrow. She would be in Delhi the day after tomorrow and in Mumbai three days later!

She has been extremely busy for the last one month with film fests and the release of her latest film. Jaya’s latest film ‘Kadak Singh’ released on Indian OTT platform, JEE5 last 8 December.

A few days have passed since then. Following the release of Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s directorial venture, ‘Kadak Singh’, Jaya has been receiving loads of applaud. She has stolen the hearts of movie lovers by playing the character, ‘Naina’.