SS Rajamouli’s RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins Best Original Song

‘Naatu Naatu’ was nominated alongside Taylor Swift’s ‘Carolina’ from ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’, ‘Ciao Papa’ from ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’, Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.

While accepting the award at the 2023 Golden Globes, Keeravaani expressed gratitude for his team and also thanked N. T. Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan for their performance on the song.

He said, “Thank you NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan danced in full stamina on the song.”