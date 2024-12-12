Sundance unveils eclectic lineup for 2025

The prestigious Sundance festival released its wide-ranging lineup on Wednesday that will see Hollywood stars rubbing shoulders with up-and-coming filmmakers from all over the world.

Lily Gladstone, Benedict Cumberbatch and Melanie Griffith will be among the big names set to head to the mountains for Utah's influential indie movie gathering in January.

Alongside a slew of never-before-seen feature films, there will also be a raft of innovative documentaries from the United States and further afield.