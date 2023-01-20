Anti-war film 'All Quiet on the Western Front' tops BAFTA nominations

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ on Thursday tied as the most-nominated foreign language film in British cinema history, receiving 14 nods for glory at the upcoming BAFTA awards.

German director Edward Berger's anti-war movie ties with Ang Lee's ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’, which won the same number of nominations in 2001.

Elsewhere this year, dark comedy ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and science-fiction comedy-drama ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, both received 10 nominations, as voted for by BAFTA members.