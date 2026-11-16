Glenn Close, Ridley Scott receive honorary Oscars in career firsts

Hollywood royalty Glenn Close and Ridley Scott both received an honorary Oscar on Sunday, the first golden statues of their decades-long careers, at a lavish gala bringing together industry elites.

Screen legend Close, 79, has been tipped for Academy Awards eight times during her five-decade career, including for her roles in "Fatal Attraction" and "Dangerous Liaisons."

British director Ridley Scott, 88, known for box-office hits including "Alien," "Blade Runner" and "Gladiator," is a nine-time nominee but had also never won the award.

The honorary Oscars, awarded annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, celebrate cinema legends for their careers and contributions to the film industry.