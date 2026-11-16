Glenn Close, Ridley Scott receive honorary Oscars in career firsts
Hollywood royalty Glenn Close and Ridley Scott both received an honorary Oscar on Sunday, the first golden statues of their decades-long careers, at a lavish gala bringing together industry elites.
Screen legend Close, 79, has been tipped for Academy Awards eight times during her five-decade career, including for her roles in "Fatal Attraction" and "Dangerous Liaisons."
British director Ridley Scott, 88, known for box-office hits including "Alien," "Blade Runner" and "Gladiator," is a nine-time nominee but had also never won the award.
The honorary Oscars, awarded annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, celebrate cinema legends for their careers and contributions to the film industry.
US actor John Malkovich, who is tipped for Oscars glory for his role in dark comedy "Wild Horse Nine," introduced Close as "a friend and a treasured colleague."
"She is a true master," said Malkovich, who starred alongside Close as the arch seducer in "Dangerous Liaisons."
"Glenn is unafraid to go there, and I love that about her."
'Happy ending'
Close, who dedicated the award to her daughter, earned a standing ovation.
"As an outsider, I have never worried about whether I was going to win or not, though some years I thought I might have a chance," said the actress, who earned her first nomination for 1983 hit "The World According to Garp."
"I have always felt that the great honor is to be in the room," she added.
Three-time Best Director nominee Scott received his gong from Matt Damon, who paid tribute to the master of the modern screen epic.
"It is about time we all saw him with an Academy Award in his hand," said Damon, who worked with Scott on 2015 box office smash "The Martian."
The director did not attend the event at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in the heart of Hollywood, but expressed his gratitude in a pre-recorded video.
Director Christopher Nolan and actors including Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, Olivia Wilde and Penelope Cruz were among dozens of star attendees.
The 17th edition of the awards, which precedes the Golden Globes in January and the Oscars in March, also paid tribute to legendary animator Floyd Norman.
Norman, who began his career in 1956 at Walt Disney Animation Studio, becoming the studio's first Black animator, contributed to dozens of films including "Mary Poppins" and "The Jungle Book."
"On occasion, even movies have a happy ending," the 91-year-old said.
"This special evening, here's my happy ending."