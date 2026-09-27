‘Roid’ to represent Bangladesh at the Oscars
Mejbaur Rahman Sumon’s film ‘Roid’ has been selected as Bangladesh’s official submission in the International Feature Film category of the 99th Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars.
The announcement was made at ‘Meet the Press’, held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, on Sunday morning.
Mohammad Zahirul Islam, president of the Bangladesh Federation of Film Societies (BFFS) and chairman of the Oscar Bangladesh Committee, announced the name of the selected film.
A total of five films were submitted for consideration within the 16 September deadline set for Bangladesh’s participation in the 99th Academy Awards.
The submitted films were Redoan Rony’s ‘Domm’, ‘Roid’, Nurul Alam Atique’s ‘Manusher Bagan’, Mohammad Tawqeer Islam’s ‘Delupi’ and Monirul Akash Haque’s ‘The University of Chankharpool’.
‘Manusher Bagan’ later voluntarily withdrew from the competition, leaving four films in contention.
Following an extensive review, the six-member Oscar Bangladesh Committee unanimously selected ‘Roid’ as Bangladesh’s official submission in the International Feature Film category.
Sajjad Sharif, Shaheen Dil-Riaz, Rashed Zaman, Syed Shahzada Al Karim and Shahreen Akter Sumi are serving as members of the committee.
The BFFS congratulated the film’s director, producer, cast and crew on the selection and expressed hope that it will represent Bangladesh’s film industry and cultural identity on the international stage.