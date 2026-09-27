‘Roid’ to represent Bangladesh at the Oscars

Mejbaur Rahman Sumon’s film ‘Roid’ has been selected as Bangladesh’s official submission in the International Feature Film category of the 99th Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars.

The announcement was made at ‘Meet the Press’, held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, on Sunday morning.

Mohammad Zahirul Islam, president of the Bangladesh Federation of Film Societies (BFFS) and chairman of the Oscar Bangladesh Committee, announced the name of the selected film.