'Napoleon' conquers French box office, if not critics

Some 764,000 tickets were sold for Napoleon on its first week of release in France, ahead of ‘Hunger Games’ with 370,275 tickets sold and now into the second week of its release. New films come out in France every Wednesday.

The film ‘Napoleon’, originally shot in English, is being shown in France both in the English with subtitles and dubbed French versions, giving viewers the choice between languages.

It has also been the subject of a massive promotional campaign with posters of Phoenix in Napoleon's iconic bicorn hat frowning down at passengers at metro stations across Paris.