Venice to award Golden Lion after strongly political 80th edition

The Hollywood strike may have robbed Venice of its usual bevy of stars, but the world's oldest film festival, which concludes Saturday, proved it is still a launchpad for major awards contenders and political statements.

From sex-mad reanimated corpses to biopics of Enzo Ferrari, Priscilla Presley and Leonard Bernstein to devastating migrant dramas, there have been some very strong contenders at the 80th edition of the festival on the Lido island.

The year's Golden Lion is being decided by a jury led by director Damien Chazelle (La La Land) and including Jane Campion and Laura Poitras, who won last year with Big Pharma documentary "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed".