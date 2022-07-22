Purnima’s marriage: What did her ex-husband say

On Thursday night, news of Dhallywood actress Purnima's marriage came out all of a sudden. The sudden news of this showbiz star created fresh discussions on the social media, Facebook.

After the news of Purnima's marriage with Ashfaqur Rahman Robin went viral, many began calling and sending text messages to her ex-husband Ahmed Jamal Fahad.

He didn’t like people calling and sending him texts about the news of Purnima's marriage. So, he cleared out his stand in a Facebook post.