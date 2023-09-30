Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' becomes highest grossing Hindi film

Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie Shah Rukh Khan said, “It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints."

"There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever," he continued.

Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya bring depth and strength to the characters in the film Jawan, which is directed by Atlee. Shah Rukh Khan also confirmed the release date of his upcoming movie ‘Dunki’ at the success event of ‘Jawan’.