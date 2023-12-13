Shah Rukh Khan drops special birthday post for ‘inimitable legend’ Rajinikanth

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan wished Rajinikanth on his birthday with a special post.

On Tuesday night, Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram and shared a still from the song 'Lungi Dance' from the film 'Chennai Express' which he captioned, "Here's wishing the inimitable legend - @rajinikanth Thalaiva a very happy birthday! Big hugs from me (just one of the many "all the Rajini fans!")...Lots of love sir and may you keep entertaining us for many years to come!!!"

In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen bowing to a picture of Rajinikanth.