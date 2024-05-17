Cannes stars take discreet stances on Gaza war

Palestinian militant group Hamas's 7 October attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

The militants also seized about 250 hostages, 128 of whom Israel estimates remain in Gaza, including 38 the military says are dead.

Israel's military retaliation has killed at least 35,272 people, also mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.

Few films linked to the Middle East conflict are screening in Cannes.

A documentary out of competition to screen on Friday is titled "The Belle of Gaza" but bears little relation to the conflict.