Cannes braces for stars and protests

Several big-name premieres are showing at the world's biggest cinema industry shindig, including ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’, Martin Scorsese's ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro and new Pixar film ‘Elemental’.

Meanwhile, 21 films are competing for the top prize Palme d'Or, including record seven women directors.

Around a thousand police and security guards are in place for the festival, which has been held under a heightened security alert ever since a wave of terror attacks in France in the 2010s.