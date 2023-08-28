'Gran Turismo' barely outraces 'Barbie' in theaters

Sony's sports action film ‘Gran Turismo’ didn't exactly roar to the front of the North American box office, but did make it there on a slow late-August weekend, beating a still-turbo-powered ‘Barbie’.

Based on a popular video game, ‘Gran Turismo’ took in an estimated USD 17.3 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

"This is a lukewarm opening for an action film based on a video game," particularly compared to previous game-based films like ‘Warcraft’ (USD 439 million in worldwide ticket sales) and ‘Rampage’ ($428 million), analyst David A Gross said.