Salman Khan clocks 35 years in Bollywood industry

Superstar Salman Khan, who debuted in Bollywood with ‘Biwi Ho To Aisi,’ marks 35 years in the industry.

The superstar has conquered the industry with his charisma, dynamic screen presence, body, acting, attitude, and line delivery, which has helped to build his enormous and devoted fan base.

After dominating movie theatres and television sets, the celebrity dominated the OTT Platform with his inaugural programme, BiggBoss OTT. With programmes like ‘Dus Ka Dum’ and ‘Bigg Boss,’ the Superstar has impressed his fans.