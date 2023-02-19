BAFTA rolls out red carpet for foreign films including 'All Quiet'

Germany, Ireland and Chinese martial arts loom large as British cinema hands out its BAFTA awards on Sunday, with less than a month to go to the Oscars.

With 14 nods, German director Edward Berger's ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is the joint most-nominated foreign-language film in the BAFTA academy's 76-year history.

It has tied with Ang Lee's martial arts drama ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’, co-starring Michelle Yeoh, which won the same number of nominations in 2001.

Yeoh is nominated for best actress this year as a worn-down laundromat owner who transforms into a high-kicking heroine, in the wildly inventive ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’.