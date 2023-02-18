Disney faces dark legacy as it turns 100

The leader character Ariel, the little mermaid in the original Disney animated movie, is thin with pale skin and a flowing red mane.

After a long dry spell, the animated film, whose story is based on the 1837 fairy tale of "The Little Mermaid" by Danish poet Hans Christian Andersen, was a goldmine for the studio when it was released in 1989.

It won Golden Globes, a Grammy and two Oscars for Best Score and Best Song with "Under the Sea," and prefaced a Disney boom in the 1990s with animated hits such as "Beauty and the Beast"(1991), "Aladdin"(1992), "The Lion King" (1994) and "Pocahontas"(1995).

In 2019, when Disney announced that African American actress and singer Halle Bailey would play Ariel, not everyone was happy about it.

Under the hashtag #notmymermaid, fans petitioned the casting decision with racist insults. Many fans of the original Disney film could not imagine an actress in the role who did look exactly like the animated Ariel of 1989.

Disney staunchly defended their decision to cast Bailey. In a Twitter statement via the Disney-owned cable network, Freeform, they wrote: "The original author of "The Little Mermaid" was Danish. Ariel … is a mermaid…But for the sake of argument, let's say that Ariel, too, is Danish. Danish mermaids can be black because Danish *people* can be black." The post read.

The company boasted Bailey's outstanding talents and insinuated that not being able to get passed the fact that she "doesn't look like the cartoon one” is racist.