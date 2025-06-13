Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur passes away

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's former husband, Indian automotive industry leader and chairman of Sona Comstar, Sunjay Kapur breathed his last on Thursday. He was in his 50s.

Confirming his demise, business consultant Suhel Seth told ANI that Sunjay died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England.

Sunjay and Karisma became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016.

After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev.