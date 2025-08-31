Del Toro delivers his monster, 'Frankenstein', at Venice Film Fest

Mexican director Guillermo del Toro gave birth to another monster Saturday, his big-budget "Frankenstein" movie, joking that the effort had left him worn out as his creation got its world premiere in Venice.

The last creature he delivered here, the aquatic being in "The Shape of Water", swam off with the festival's top prize in 2017 before going on to triumph at the Oscars.

This latest version of the Mary Shelley masterpiece is also among the 21 films in competition for the Venice Film Festival's Golden Lion.