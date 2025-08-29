Julia Roberts looks to 'stir it up' with cancel culture film at Venice

Julia Roberts hopes to "stir it all up" for viewers of her new film about a university professor grappling with fraught US campus politics, as the Hollywood star made her debut at the Venice Film Festival on Friday.

The "Pretty Woman" star was attending the city's festival for the first time in her career for "After the Hunt", a cancel-culture psychological drama from Italian director Luca Guadagnino.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday ahead of the premiere, Roberts said the film does not aim to answer questions, but provoke them.