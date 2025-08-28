Venice Film Festival opens with star power, and Gaza protesters

Herzog, who said he always searched for the "sublime" in his films, will showcase his latest documentary, 'Ghost Elephants', about a lost herd in Angola, on Thursday.

Italian director Paolo Sorrentino's 'La Grazia' -- about an Italian president grappling with doubts over whether to sign a euthanasia bill into law -- was the first main in-competition movie presented on Wednesday.

"Dwelling on doubt and then allowing that doubt to mature into a decision is something that is increasingly rare," Sorrentino told journalists.

'Mother', a film depicting Mother Teresa as a sometimes ruthless figure struggling to reconcile her views on motherhood and abortion, opened the secondary Orizzonti section.