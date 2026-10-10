"Why are people's voices being suppressed?": Bollywood actor Imran Khan detained in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Imran Khan was detained by the Mumbai Police on Saturday at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, the proposed venue for a protest in support of CJP’s protest call.

Following his detention, the actor shared a picture of himself apparently seated inside a police van. He accompanied the photograph with a light-hearted caption, writing, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”

Speaking to the media, Imran Khan clarified that he was not present with any specific demands but had come forward in his capacity as a citizen of Mumbai. He said he wanted to understand why freedom of movement was being restricted and why people’s voices were being suppressed.