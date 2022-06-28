Jason Schwartzman joins 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

Jason Schwartzman, the newest celebrity is to appear in 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'.

According to sources, Lucretius 'Lucky' Flickerman, the host of the 10th Hunger Games and ancestor of Caesar Flickerman, who would go on to become the voice of Panem and is portrayed by Stanley Tucci in the original 'Hunger Games' movies, will be played by Schwartzman in the prequel.