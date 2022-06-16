Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Less masculinity, more empathy

Jayesh’s father Mithilesh (Boman Irani) and mother Jasoda (Ratna Pathak Shah) are the epitome of patriarchy living in a fictitious village in Gujarat. They are ready to go any extent to get a grandson to carry forward their family name. Mithilesh is a man who blames girls for using aromatic soap to attract harassment. He even tries to kill his daughter-in-law for tarnishing the name and valour of his family as she escapes to save her child from foeticide. Jayesh makes the plan to flee to another fictitious village in Hariyana. Male dwellers of that were village urged over internet to get wives as there were no females left in their village to marry due to female infanticide prevailing for years. But they were chased by his father and his cohorts and are caught.

When Jayesh tries to save his wife from being hurt, his father’s acolytes gets ready to manhandle him. In conventional Bollywood movie, the protagonist at this point would have thrashed the bad people single handedly. But blimey! Ranveer with his natural humour comes up with a surprise. He brandishes a knife and threatens them that he would sever his male organ if anyone approaches. Many would find such scene awkward or some may not like comedy blended with such a serious social issue. But people habituated with such customs may not grasp a highbrow idea unless it is interpreted and presented in comprehensible language.