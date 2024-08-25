Tim Burton, Hollywood's Goth soul, heads to Venice

With Tim Burton's ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ to premiere at the Venice Film Festival this week, the US director's dark, oddball yet always tender cinematic approach looks poised for its latest success.

From ‘Edward Scissorhands’ (1990) to ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ (2005), Burton's films are instant classics, ageless works seen and re-seen from generation to generation without losing any of their eerie magic.

Slated to kick off the prestigious festival Wednesday in an out-of-competition screening, Burton's ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel is "the happy confirmation of the extraordinary visionary talent" of its director, in the words of festival head Alberto Barbera.

It's a taste for monsters and the dark that non-conformist Burton has cultivated since his childhood spent in the Los Angeles suburb of Burbank, over the hill from Hollywood and home to the major film studios including Disney.