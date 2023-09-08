Miyazaki's likely swan song charms Toronto as film fest opens   

The Toronto International Film Festival opened Thursday with admiring applause for ‘The Boy and the Heron’, Japanese animation master Hayao Miyazaki's likely last movie -- a meditation on love, loss and the horrors of World War II.

Cinema buffs crowded into the 2,000-seat Princess of Wales theater to be the first outside Japan to catch Miyazaki's first feature film for the storied Studio Ghibli in a decade -- and, at age 82, perhaps his farewell to the industry.

The semi-autobiographical film follows young Mahito as he moves with his father to the countryside after his mother perishes in the haunting fire-bombing of Tokyo during World War II -- depicted in a whirl of flames, sirens and chaos.

After meeting a talking heron, he enters a surreal and perilous fantasy world in search of his mom, where he finds everything from giant bloodthirsty parakeets -- in rainbow colors -- to a warrior pirate to a swarm of frogs.