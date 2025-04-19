Actor Ryan Gosling to star in new 'Star Wars' film

After his scene-stealing turn as Ken in the 2023 blockbuster hit 'Barbie', Oscar-nominated actor Ryan Gosling is taking on another huge pop culture franchise: the 'Star Wars' universe.

Gosling will star in the upcoming 'Star Wars: Starfighter', due for release in May 2027, Lucasfilm announced Friday at the Star Wars Celebration event in Japan.

The film, to be directed by Shawn Levy ('Deadpool & Wolverine', 'Stranger Things'), will be set about five years after the events of 2019's 'Star Wars: Episode IX -- The Rise of Skywalker', Lucasfilm, a subsidiary of Disney, said in a statement.