Cannes director open to letting green activists onto red carpet

As in past years, the city of Cannes has banned demonstrations near the festival centre in a bid to keep the focus on the films, which this year include ‘La Chimera’ from Alice Rohrwacher and ‘Fallen Leaves’ by Aki Kaurismaki.

But the confluence of at least three major protest movements has put unusual pressure on the organisers.

"We are in the process of speaking with Cyril Dion, the French filmmaker and climate activist, because a big climate day is organised for next Monday," Fremaux told a news conference.

"It's not impossible that we will welcome them at the top of the steps to express themselves," he added.