UK film and theatre legend Joan Plowright dies, aged 95

Oscar-nominated English actor Joan Plowright, acknowledged as one of the leading actors of her generation, has died at the age of 95, her family said on Friday.

A star first in theatre and later on screen, Plowright was also the wife of the great actor Laurence Olivier.

"It is with great sadness that the family of Dame Joan Plowright, the Lady Olivier, informs you that she passed away peacefully on 16 January 2025 surrounded by her family at Denville Hall at the glorious age of 95."

"Her brilliant career will be remembered by many, her wonderful being always cherished by her children Richard, Tamsin and Julie-Kate, their families and Joan's many friends," they added.