Marvel to take 'new approach' to Israeli superhero Sabra in 'Captain America 4'

Emmy nominee Shira Haas, recently during Disney's D23 Expo, was announced to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the superhero Sabra in the upcoming movie 'Captain America: New World Order'.

According to reports, in Marvel comics, Sabra is a mutant who serves as a Mossad agent. As the character's inclusion in the comics has long generated controversy, hence Marvel confirmed to media that it will be taking a "new approach" with it for the big screen.