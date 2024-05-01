The film ‘Kajolrekha’ will take you back to 400 years ago

It’s neither a thriller filled with a lot of mystery nor action-packed. There’s no trace of Bollywood. You can almost feel the connection of old Bengali culture throughout the whole length of the story. The style of presentation and storytelling technique transports you back to the long forgotten past of Bengal from hundreds of years ago.

I’m talking about the film ‘Kajolrekha’, that is based on the old literary work ‘Maimansingha Gitika’. It’s a love story from 400 years back. A story that revolves around a girl named Kajolrekha. This film of director Giasuddin Selim unfolded with mesmerizing elements on every turn.

This musical-drama began indeed with a hymn with actor Abul Kalam Azad lip-synching to it. What’s interesting is this actor has appeared in five different characters in this film.

Though he came on the screen for a small amount of time he took the limelight away in every character including the character of a partner in a game of Pasha, fisherman and priest. You can say that the director has succeeded in portraying the major as well as the minor roles.