Hawa released in 30 halls, tickets sold out in advance

Hawa, the much-anticipated film produced by Sun Music and Motion Pictures Limited, has been released in 30 cinema halls across theatres on Friday.

Hundreds of cimena lovers have failed to grab a coveted ticket as 100 per cent of tickets of this week has been sold out.

Narayanganj's Cinescope has started selling the movie’s tickets of next week.

Cinescope’s executive director Abdur Rashid said, “We said sorry to the audience as all the tickets have been sold out. We thought it would be possible to provide tickets on-spot after selling advance tickets for the first three-four days but it did not happen. All tickets of this week are sold out.”

He said they are now selling tickets for the next week.