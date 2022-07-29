Movies

Hawa released in 30 halls, tickets sold out in advance

Hawa, the much-anticipated film produced by Sun Music and Motion Pictures Limited, has been released in 30 cinema halls across theatres on Friday.

Hundreds of cimena lovers have failed to grab a coveted ticket as 100 per cent of tickets of this week has been sold out.

Narayanganj's Cinescope has started selling the movie’s tickets of next week.

Cinescope’s executive director Abdur Rashid said, “We said sorry to the audience as all the tickets have been sold out. We thought it would be possible to provide tickets on-spot after selling advance tickets for the first three-four days but it did not happen. All tickets of this week are sold out.”

He said they are now selling tickets for the next week.

Abdur Rashid said Bangla cinema is now going through a purple patch as Hawa is expected to be a superhit after another cinema ‘Paran’.

They ran 28 shows of ‘Paran’ and the hall was houseful in 25.

The audience’s response was so overwhelming that they could not provide tickets to five times more people, he added.

“We are grateful to the audience of Narayanganj. It seems that the tickets of the next week’s shows would be sold out fast,” Abdur Rashid said.

Madhuban Cineplex in Bagura also released ‘Hawa’. All tickets of the first two days were sold out a day before the release of the movie.

The tickets for the three shows on the first day were sold out as soon as advanced sales of tickets had started on Wednesday.

Madhuban Cineplex’s owner RM Younus Rubel told Prothom Alo that ‘Hawa’ is going to be a record-breaking movie for the cinema hall since no movies have seen all tickets being sold out in advance in over two decades.

The shooting of the debut film of Mejbaur Rahman Sumon started in 2019 in Cox’s Bazar. The shooting continued for 45 days in Cox’s Bazar.

The date of release was deferred due to Covid.

The movie’s song titled “Shada Shada Kala Kala" went viral across the country within just a few days of its release online on 7 July.

The movie stars, among others, are Chanchal Chowdhury, Sariful Razz, Nazifa Tushi, Shohel Mondol, Nasir Uddin Khan and Sumon Anowar.

