Hawa released in 30 halls, tickets sold out in advance

Abdur Rashid said Bangla cinema is now going through a purple patch as Hawa is expected to be a superhit after another cinema ‘Paran’.
They ran 28 shows of ‘Paran’ and the hall was houseful in 25.
The audience’s response was so overwhelming that they could not provide tickets to five times more people, he added.
“We are grateful to the audience of Narayanganj. It seems that the tickets of the next week’s shows would be sold out fast,” Abdur Rashid said.
Madhuban Cineplex in Bagura also released ‘Hawa’. All tickets of the first two days were sold out a day before the release of the movie.
The tickets for the three shows on the first day were sold out as soon as advanced sales of tickets had started on Wednesday.
Madhuban Cineplex’s owner RM Younus Rubel told Prothom Alo that ‘Hawa’ is going to be a record-breaking movie for the cinema hall since no movies have seen all tickets being sold out in advance in over two decades.
The shooting of the debut film of Mejbaur Rahman Sumon started in 2019 in Cox’s Bazar. The shooting continued for 45 days in Cox’s Bazar.
The date of release was deferred due to Covid.
The movie’s song titled “Shada Shada Kala Kala" went viral across the country within just a few days of its release online on 7 July.
The movie stars, among others, are Chanchal Chowdhury, Sariful Razz, Nazifa Tushi, Shohel Mondol, Nasir Uddin Khan and Sumon Anowar.