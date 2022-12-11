James Cameron on releasing long-awaited 'Avatar' sequel: "It's a relief"

Filmmaker James Cameron is taking audiences back to his visually mesmerising world of Pandora, releasing the sequel to his 2009 epic "Avatar", the top-grossing movie of all time.

The stakes are high for "Avatar: The Way of Water", which reportedly cost more than USD 350 million and comes 13 years after the original that grossed USD 2.9 billion worldwide, with more "Avatar" movies in the pipeline.

"It's a relief. We've been sitting on this egg for a long time and getting it out in front of people, the response has been overwhelmingly good so far," Cameron said in an interview.