Kate Winslet honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at Munich Film Festival

The audience at Munich's Deutsches Theatre shouted when Winslet entered the stage to receive her award and talked about the European premiere of her latest film, Ellen Kuras' biography 'Lee', in which she plays war photographer Lee Miller.

'Lee' is a 2023 British biographical drama film directed by Ellen Kuras, adapted from the 1985 biography The Lives of Lee Miller by Antony Penrose. It stars Kate Winslet as war journalist Lee Miller. The film made its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. It will be released theatrically in the United Kingdom on 13 September, 2024.

"It's like I'm a film star!" said Winslet. "No really, this is not how I usually get treated...I'm just going to lap it up."