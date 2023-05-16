Kate Winslet, Ben Whishaw win at BAFTA Television Awards

Kate Winslet and Ben Whishaw were among the winners at the BAFTA Television Awards in London on Sunday night, with the Oscar-winning actress using her acceptance speech to call for action against harmful content on social media.

Winslet was recognised for her portrayal of a mother of a teenager consumed by social media in ‘I am Ruth’, a mini-series in which she starred alongside her real-life daughter, Mia Threapleton.