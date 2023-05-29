This brings me so much joy: Alia Bhatt as she wins IIFA Best Actor award

Actor Alia Bhatt on Saturday won the Best Performance in the Leading role (Female) award for her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at the IIFA 2023.

The 30-year-old actor was not in attendance to accept her award in person.

On Sunday, the 'Brahmastra' actor took to her Instagram account and shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, "Thank you so much @iifa. Sorry, I couldn't be there in person to receive the award."

“A special thank you to the audience for your constant support. This brings me and the entire team so much joy,” she continued.