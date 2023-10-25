Apu 'hates' Bubly but loves Bir

Film actresses Apu Biswas and Shobnom Bubly have a longstanding feud between them centering Shakib Khan and they have made various remarks about each other on different occasions.

But the way Apu has talked about Bubly this time is totally different. In a television event, she has openly said that she ‘hates’ Bubly but she has a lot of love for her (Bubly) son Shehzad Khan Bir.

Apu and her son Abraham Khan Joy have come to the limelight several times on issues related to Shakib Khan, even after they had been divorced. The other ex-wife of the actor, Bubly also often creates news centering their son Shehzad khan Bir.