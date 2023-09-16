'Wolverine' star Hugh Jackman and wife separating: statement

‘Wolverine’ star Hugh Jackman and his wife of 27 years are to separate, a statement carried by US media said Friday. The Australian actor, 54, met fellow performer Deborra-Lee Jackman on the set of an Australian TV series in 1995, and the pair wed a year later.

"We have been blessed to share almost (three) decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," a joint statement first reported by People magazine said.